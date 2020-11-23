True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.8 days.

OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.08.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 49 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

