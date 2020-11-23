Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.