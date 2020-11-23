Truist Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $643.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by Truist from $623.00 to $643.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $537.13.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $523.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.