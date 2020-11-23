TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Market Cap Achieves $985,717.16

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00080841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00378214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.50 or 0.03152487 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

2KEY is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network.

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

