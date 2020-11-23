Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, Director Douglas A. Michels acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 29,561 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $26,309.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,882,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,035,732.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,595 shares of company stock valued at $390,145. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,327 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

