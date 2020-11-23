U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE USX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,491. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $405.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $4,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 341,873 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 187,002 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

