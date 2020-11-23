UBS Group Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $114.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Shares of YUM opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,254 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $187,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,297,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $230,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

