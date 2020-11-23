Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

