Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

NYSE:UNP opened at $203.39 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.32 and its 200 day moving average is $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.