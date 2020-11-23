United Bank Acquires 9,263 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 2.8% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 371,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 47,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 32,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.80. 44,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

