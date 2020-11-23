United Bank Buys 123 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.5% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $247.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average is $198.26.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

