United Bank Buys 212 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock worth $137,614,464. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,047. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

