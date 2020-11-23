United Bank Buys 854 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,931. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.