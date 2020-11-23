United Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Bank lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.84. 17,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,751. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.