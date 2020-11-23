United Bank Has $1.45 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Bank increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.0% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 451,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $87.84. 89,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,279,097. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.