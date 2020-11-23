United Bank Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.94. 40,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,859. The company has a market capitalization of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

