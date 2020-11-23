United Bank Purchases 337 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Bank boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ecolab by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,680,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.69.

ECL traded up $3.47 on Monday, reaching $214.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,485. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

