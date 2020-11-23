United Bank Purchases 548 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

United Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $370,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $403,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 127,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 169,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 652,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 176,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,197. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

