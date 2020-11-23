United Bank Sells 816 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Bank trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $151.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.