United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.44.

NYSE:URI opened at $219.80 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $223.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,536,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

