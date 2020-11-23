Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of UETMF opened at $18.40 on Monday. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

