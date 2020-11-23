Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, EVP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 45,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $258,441.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,714.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.