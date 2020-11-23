Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,403 shares of company stock valued at $960,075 in the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

