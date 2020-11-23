USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on USAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of USA Technologies stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.23. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

