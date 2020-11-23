Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USIO shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

