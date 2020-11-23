ValuEngine Lowers Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Buy

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

DDS stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.79. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dillard’s by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

