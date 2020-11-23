ValuEngine Lowers The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLCE. Wedbush boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PLCE stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

