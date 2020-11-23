Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,299 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $94,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $47.93. 358,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,126,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

