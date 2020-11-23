Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.30 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.