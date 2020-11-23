Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Karpus Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $81,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.14. 21,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.92. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

