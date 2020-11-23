Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after acquiring an additional 944,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $51,771,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after buying an additional 497,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,595. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

