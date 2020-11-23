Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,159. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

