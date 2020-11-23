Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $165.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.11. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58.

