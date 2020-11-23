Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.77. The stock had a trading volume of 47,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $335.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

