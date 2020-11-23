Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.53. 70,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,057. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $187.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

