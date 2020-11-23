Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.17. 45,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,057. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

