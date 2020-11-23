Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock worth $395,288. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAR opened at $173.51 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.79. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

