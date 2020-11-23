Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,627,000 after buying an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,913,000 after buying an additional 203,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.73, for a total value of $1,179,405.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,128 shares of company stock worth $8,075,594. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

VEEV stock opened at $274.25 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.13, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

