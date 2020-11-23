Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.13. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at $2,966,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 74.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

