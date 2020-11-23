Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Short Interest Update

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,460,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 28,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,333,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

