Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after buying an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 296,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.5% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 92,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.