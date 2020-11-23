VersaBank (VB.TO) (VB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th.

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at C$7.00 on Monday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of C$4.41 and a 12-month high of C$7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. VersaBank (VB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.

About VersaBank (VB.TO)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

