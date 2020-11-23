Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey Purchases 5,000 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,861,011.70.

T. Sean Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, T. Sean Harvey bought 5,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

VIT traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The firm has a market cap of $393.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

