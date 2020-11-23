Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of VITFF stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

