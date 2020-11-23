Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VKIN opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Viking Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

