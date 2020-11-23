Viomi Technology (VIOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $238.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Viomi Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIOT stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $424.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

VIOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

