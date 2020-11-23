Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,855,000 after purchasing an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 49.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 154.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 77,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

