Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $71.90.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

