Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.16. The stock had a trading volume of 50,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,254,036. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

