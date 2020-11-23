Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 217,465 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,465 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of Tower Semiconductor worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 32.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $23.53 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.